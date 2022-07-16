Robert Lewandowski lands at FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski (33 years old) is being one of the main agitators of the summer transfer period in 2022. After signing a historic career in the Bayern Munichthe battering ram is going to set course for FC Barcelona. An issue that has already been announced by the entity chaired by Joan Laporta.

In this way, the five-time winner of the Champions League takes the cat to water for one of the best strikers of the last decade. An old acquaintance of Borussia Dortmund, the international with the Poland National Team will be the benchmark of the offensive plot of the team led by Xavi Hernández.

Sealed agreement between the parties

Tempted by Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, Lewandowski has opted for Barça’s proposal. That is why the killerEurope’s most outstanding gunner of the last two campaigns, will be one of the stars of our League. And Xavi is confident that he will be able to enjoy the attacker on the pre-season tour in the United States.

“FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski, pending the player passing the medical review and signing the contracts”indicates the official statement of the culés.