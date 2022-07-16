Ricardo Cadena presented a novelty in the call for Chivas to visit Santos

The Guadalajara coach announced the list of 21 elements that he will use in search of victory in Torreón with some youth players.

Chivas is experiencing an extremely difficult moment in the 2022 Apertura due to the lack of goals it has experienced at the start of the tournament, being the only team in the entire Mx League that he has not been able to score a single occasion after two daysso coach Ricardo Cadena prepared a surprise from the call for the match against Santos.

Guadalajara still will not be able to count on the presence of Santiago Ormeño, who is only waiting for the signing of the contract to fully integrate into the Guadalajara discipline; nevertheless, the helmsman of the Flock will be able to count on Isaác Brizuela so that he can make his tournament debut in Torreón.

In addition to this addition of Rabbitthe helmsman decided to maintain his vote of confidence in the chiverío quarry and sent for elements such as Sebastian Perez Bouquet, Jose Tepa Gonzalez and Gilberto Garciaof whom he used last week in the defeat suffered against Atlético de San Luis.

Guadalajara will make its first visit of the tournament to a place that regularly gets too complicated for it and proof of this is that the most recent rojiblanco victory on Comarca Lagunera soil occurred in the 2016 Apertura, when the Guadalajarans won by the slightest difference gthanks to a goal from Ángel Zaldívar after a shot from medium distance.

Who was left out?

After making known the list of 21 elements with which Ricardo Cadena will face the Torreón team, two absences stand out: those of Jesus Sanchez and Paolo Yrizar, elements that were left out due to a technical decision.

