PUBG Mobile will host a k-pop concert; tickets arriving:

If that is true PUBGshort for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegroundswas among the first big hits of the battle royale scene, anticipating that Fortnite that then he would have snatched the scepter of power, it is also true that the game Epic Games was the first to transcend the very nature of its gameplay to transform itself into a virtual space where to host events, such as concerts by Ariana Grande and of Travis Scottand now it’s up to the title of Tencent emulate the competitor.

PUBG Mobile will therefore host the Blackpink, a k-pop group, on several dates scattered in the second half of July 2022:

THE Blackpink, k-pop music group (Korean Pop, ed) will perform on several occasions between 22 and 23 July, and then again between 29 and 30 of the same month. The events are designed for audiences from North, Central and South America, while on the dates from 23 to 24 and from 30 to 31 the event will be repeated for the rest of the world. The band will take the opportunity to perform an unreleased track, a “Special song with a lot of unreleased music video, designed and created especially for this occasion”according to what was confirmed by Tencent.

It is not yet known in what form the concert will take place on PUBG Mobile, their first comeback since the release of their final year, dating back to 2020. It is speculated that the components will be reproduced in digital avatars, with spectacular clothes and choreography created for the occasion. Tickets will be accessible free of charge for all players from next July 15th, and can be obtained simply by playing.

Tencent with PUBG Mobile therefore seems to want to try his hand at what Epic Games with Fortnite has done this several times, and with great success, to date. Obviously the success of the event is not guaranteed, but the publisher’s hopes are undoubtedly those of replicating the success of similar events in Fortnite, thus channeling the attention of several hundreds of thousands of users. How it will end we will find out just by waiting!

In February Kraftonmanufacturer of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, announced the intention to create a metaverse supported by the discussed NFT, however there hasn’t been much talk of the project anymore and after the bursting of the cryptocurrency speculative bubble, with consequent collapse of values ​​also in the NFT market, it is not so obvious that we will never see the birth of such a metaverse. Probably the metaverse will remain a reality feasible only for large companies, large enough to be able to suffer without succumbing to any fluctuations in the market. We’ll see if time will prove me right or if Krafton will surprise us.