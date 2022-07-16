Probable alignment of Chivas to visit Santos for Date 3

The rojiblancos have no margin for error at the start of the campaign, after two games without a win and they haven’t added any goals either.

Chivas de Guadalajara had difficult days after the start of the 202 Opening Tournament2 where they added their second match without winning and taking into account that the only mission is to fight for the title with a level that allows them to excite the fans, in this match of the Day 3 visiting Santos Laguna coach Ricardo Cadena obligated to get the victory in the field of Torreón.

The Sacred Flock will face this Saturday, July 16, the Laguneros and They still haven’t announced their third reinforcement, Santiago Ormeño, since there is still no agreement with the Pachuca leadership. For this reason, the rojiblanco helmsman will make use of his offensive options such as Ángel Zadívar or Paolo Yrizar while the signing of the attacker who arrives to replace José Juan Macías is made official.

Chivas lineup against Santos

For this important commitment on the pitch of the TSM Stadium and for the first time away from home, Cadena will modify the midfield to try to take three fundamental points in his aspirations. Miguel Jiménez would play in goal; in defense Hiram Mier with Gilberto Sepúlveda, Gilberto Orozco, Alan Mozo and Cristian Calderon; in midfield would be Fernando Beltrán, Fernando González and Carlos Cisneros; in front Alexis Vega with Roberto Alvarado.

For Guadalajara it will not be an easy tournament due to the few incorporations they have achieved,but also because Cadena’s work will be carefully observed by the board, as it should be remembered that the sports director, Ricardo Peláez also met with other coaches before giving the young Mexican strategist the permanence.

Chivas vs. Santos: When, what time and where to watch live?

Club Deportivo Guadalajara will face Santos Laguna, this Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the TSM Corona Stadium from the city of Torreón, Coahuila, within the framework of Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022, a match that has been scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. Central Mexico time. The transmission will be carried out by Tv Azteca, TUDN and Chivas Tv for the entire national territory, while in the United States it can be seen by TUDN USA.

