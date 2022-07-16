Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is the exchange rate

Today Saturday July 16, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.5385 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Friday at 20.5319 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5319 – Sell: $20.5319

: Buy $20.5319 – Sell: $20.5319 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Buy: $20.04 – Sell: $21.18

: Buy: $20.04 – Sell: $21.18 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.77

Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.77 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $21.04

Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $21.04 IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $20.59

Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $20.59 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.87

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.87 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.09- Sale: $20.11

Purchase: $20.09- Sale: $20.11 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.06

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.06 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.49 – Sale: $21.18

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,788 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.72 pesos, for $24.34 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

