Preventive medicine and assistance brigades are promoted in communities in southern and eastern Honduras

Honduras. In order to extend medical assistance to the communities, starting this month the company Fyffes and its subsidiary Grupo Sol in Honduras begin the implementation of the Community Medical Brigades project in the south and east of the country, which include awareness talks and prevention, as well as medical assistance in 15 communities surrounding the company’s operations in the areas of Choluteca and El Paraíso.

The project began this month in Colonia Buena Vista, Marcovia, where 79 people have already been served to date, and will be extended to the other 14 communities in the coming weeks. It is expected to reach a minimum of 1,000 people — approximately 500 girls and boys, and the same number of adults, over 40 years of age — with symptoms of seasonal illnesses and/or diagnosed with underlying illnesses.

Grupo Sol has four medical clinics on its farms in Honduras (three in Choluteca and one in Ojo de Agua), three permanent doctors on the payroll, and five company-paid ambulances, including three new units this year. One of the main reasons why the new Community Medical Brigades have been implemented is to extend medical care to members of the community, particularly temporary workers who cannot access farm medical clinics outside of the harvest season. melon cultivation.

The Community Medical Brigades include sessions on preventive medicine and care focused on underlying diseases (diabetes, hypertension, kidney failure), common seasonal conditions (dengue, respiratory and gastrointestinal infections), as well as awareness of the benefits of vaccination against COVID-19.

Michael Fletes, Sustainability Coordinator for Sol Honduras, who is leading the project, commented: “This project was developed based on the results of our Community Needs Assessment. In this first experience, the importance of this initiative for the residents could be noted, mainly for women with underlying diseases whose opportunities to access medical services are limited and must leave the community to seek medical assistance, having to invest time and money. We believe that this project will allow us to better understand health challenges and in the future evolve towards programs with a more preventive and awareness approach for our prioritized communities.”

Font. Central American and Caribbean Digital Newspaper