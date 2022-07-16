Potato tortilla with chorizo, prepare a delicious dinner with only 5 ingredients

The potato omelette It is a reference dish of Spanish cuisine that is created with a mixture of eggs, chopped potatoes and other ingredients to create an omelette type. It is usually one of the most emblematic preparations of this culinary art that can be found in almost any restaurant in the country and that internationally there is more than one variation of this classic recipe.

A potato tortilla with chorizo It is precisely one of the many versions that can be found of the original preparation and for this reason, on this occasion it seems to us a rich preparation that you can replicate for dinner time. Dinner but you have ideas of what you can easily prepare from home with a great flavor.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker