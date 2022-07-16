Potato tortilla with chorizo, prepare a delicious dinner with only 5 ingredients

The potato omelette It is a reference dish of Spanish cuisine that is created with a mixture of eggs, chopped potatoes and other ingredients to create an omelette type. It is usually one of the most emblematic preparations of this culinary art that can be found in almost any restaurant in the country and that internationally there is more than one variation of this classic recipe.

A potato tortilla with chorizo It is precisely one of the many versions that can be found of the original preparation and for this reason, on this occasion it seems to us a rich preparation that you can replicate for dinner time. Dinner but you have ideas of what you can easily prepare from home with a great flavor.

Related news

The best thing about the following recipe is that you can replicate it with only 5 ingredients and the truth is that you do not have to invest a lot of time in creating it, because it is a simple preparation but at the same time very delicious. Dare to prepare this delicious potato tortilla with chorizoYou’ll love it.

Related news

Ingredients:

800 grams of potatoes

Olive oil

120 grams of chorizo

100g onion, finely chopped

4 large eggs

Preparation

Wash and peel the potatoes, cut into small cubes. Place in a small pot and cover with enough water plus a pinch of salt.

Heat a frying pan with a little olive oil and fry the onion, when it has a transparent appearance, pour the chorizo ​​(you must remove the type of skin it contains), chop and cook a couple of minutes more until it has a golden appearance.

In a bowl, beat the eggs and add a little salt and ground black pepper to taste.

When the chorizo is ready, mix with the potatoes very good.

Now in the same pan where you fried the chorizoyou can remove a little of the fat, draining and pour the egg mixture, let it cook for about 3-5 minutes or until the edges begin to dry, very carefully turn it over and cook the other side until it has an appearance golden.

Serve to taste and enjoy a delicious potato tortilla with chorizo that you can complement with a portion of rice or your favorite complement.