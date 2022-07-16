Participate with your film or television project in the first edition of AGAPI IMPULSA COPROS • Audiovisual Production

‘CERDITA’, the first feature film by director Carlota Pereda, will enter competition at the 70th edition of the San Sebastian Festival. It will be in Zabaltegi-Tabakalera, the most open competitive section of the event, without style or format limitations, and the most suitable for this film that defies norms, prejudices and genres.

“Making my first film surrounded by so much love and talent has been a privilege. For me and for the entire #TeamPiggy it is an honor to participate in this 70th edition and weave the path of our ‘LITTLE PIG’ into the history of a festival that represents cinema in capital letters, the one that lit up our vocations”, says Carlota Pereda.

With an original script by the director herself, ‘CERDITA’ is inspired by the homonymous short film that received great recognition inside and outside our borders, with such important awards as the Goya and Forqué awards for best fiction short film, or the prestigious Slamdance Russo Brothers Fellowship (fellowship for a filmmaker awarded by the Russo brothers, directors of The Avengers either Captain America).

Pereda has had outstanding international support since the beginning of his career. She was selected by the prestigious publication Variety in its TOP 10 at Cannes and the shooting of LITTLE PIG was included in Spanish Spotlight from Cannes. In addition, the project was chosen by the Cannes Film Festival within the Focus CoPro initiative and was the winner of the Pop Up Residency for the development of feature films. Currently, Carlota Pereda is part of The Writers Lab Europe, with the project ‘The Blondes’ (Las Rubias), which has such important mentors as Susanne Bier, Jasmila Žbanić or Isabel Coixet. The American program, The US Lab, has mentors such as Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep.

‘CERDITA’, shot in Extremadura, is a rural genre thriller full of tension, revenge, fear, dust and sweat starring the actress LAURA GALÁN (acclaimed star of the short ‘CERDITA’, she has also participated in titles such as secret origins Y The man who killed Don Quixote or the series elite corps)RICHARD HOLMES (up to the sky)CARMEN MACHI (It snows in Benidorm, The tribe, My big night, Eight Basque surnames, Eight Catalan surnames, The skin I live in) IRENE FERREIRO (Skam), CAMILLE AGUILAR (lost fagot), JOSE PASTOR (Temperance, Acacias 38, The other look), FERNANDO DELGADO-IRON (Violeta doesn’t take the elevator, Dodos), JULIÁN VALCÁRCEL (30 Coins, Charon, Madrid Burns, The Witches of Zugarramurdi) and the young AMETS OTXOA. It has the special collaboration of PILAR CASTRO (Official competition, Advantages of traveling by train, Juliet), CLAUDIA SALAS (Elite, The Plague, the hand of the Garduña) and CHEMA DEL BARCO (Mistress, The Plan, Late for anger).

The film is produced by MORENA FILMS in co-production with BACKUP STUDIO and CERDITA AIE in association with La Banque Postale 15, Indéfilms and Triodos Bank, and has the participation of RTVE and Movistar+ and the support of the Government of Spain, ICAA; the Junta de Extremadura, Eurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA Program of the European Union and the Community of Madrid. Distribution in Spain will be handled by FILMAX, and international sales will be handled by CHARADES FILMS.