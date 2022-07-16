One theory points to this possible collaboration

Transformers would have a special appearance in Fortnite for its 15th anniversary, according to a theory that points to this new crossover between Epic Games and Hasbro.

It’s been a little over a month since the premiere of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3and during this stage of the game there have been crossovers with different properties, such as starwars and Indiana Jonesas is common for the game of Epic Games. now it seems that One will be added that has never appeared in the battle royale, with Transformers.

Epic Games and Hasbro would be preparing a crossover for the 15th anniversary of Transformers, according to a theory by EatHam_Emf and gameshed_ on Twitter. They are based not only on the good relationship between the two companies, but also on seems to be building a creature based on vehicles on the map. In addition to this, the developer had a teaser stating “It’s Prime Time“, which could refer to the iconic character Optimus Prime.

The community added a couple of clues: in Fortnite’s Zero War 2 comic with Marvel, Spider-Man makes a mention of a sentient metal being, which could be a reference to Transformers. Finally, they pointed out that Epic recently disabled cars and other machinery from Zero Build Arena.so they could be preparing more Transformers for the map.

So although nothing was confirmed yet, there are several indications that point to this collaboration, which does not yet have an estimated release date. In the meantime, we tell you all the news about the latest missions.