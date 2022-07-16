one more added to the list

The last tape of the actor “Mission Impossible” continues to be successful all over the world.

When May was ending we finally got to know what the sequel to “Top Gun”.

In two hours and 11 minutes we closely follow the adventures of Pete Mitchellnow in his role as a pilot instructor for military aircraft.

The movie It was a complete success in Chile and the world. In fact, she became the highest grossing of the 60-year-old actor, dethroning what had been 2005’s “War of the worlds”.

Despite this, “Top Gun: Maverick” more than a month after its premiere keep reaping successes.

What is the record you reach?

With more than a billion dollars sold around the world, it became the most popular of the year and the second to reach that mark in times of Covid, only behind “Spider Man: No way home”. Quite a “Top Gun” record.

However, these impressive figures are not the only ones. Yesterday it became known that managed to dethrone the classic “Titanic”since it reached the not insignificant sum of $601.9 million in the United States alone. While the legendary film by James Cameron came in second place with $600.7 million..

It should be remembered that “Titanic” has its 25th anniversary next year, so a remastered release of the film is expected.

What do the producers say?

From Paramount Pictures, the film’s production and distribution company, they referred to the situation.

They declared that they are “proud to celebrate this achievement with Tom Cruise and the team”.

It must be remembered that despite the record of “Top Gun: Maverick”, this had a delay in the launch product of the pandemic. However, this was not an impediment to reaping the successes that they record today.





