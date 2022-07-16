O’Hara: “United, the farewell of Cristiano Ronaldo is a disaster. He sees the sinking ship “

The footballer commented on the story linked to the future of the Portuguese.

Absent on the first and second day of work of the Manchester United in view of the new season, Cristiano Ronaldo is being talked about especially in terms of the transfer market. The Portuguese seems to be willing to say goodbye to Red Devils to go to a club that plays the Champions League and that has suffered ambitions of victory.

Often criticized, the five-time Ballon d’Or he found in Jamie O’Hara a great supporter who, to the microphones of talkSPORTunderlined how the departure of the striker, by his choice, from United would be more than justified.

DISASTER – “Cristiano Ronaldo was their top scorer last season, he has always been present in the big moments for the club. He is leaving because he sees that a ship is sinking. Manchester United is disastrous because they are letting him go”, he said O’Hara. “Heck, he’s their best player. How many times has he been decisive? How many times has he dragged them? He’s kept them up for months and months. I think he’s earned the right to say, ‘The future isn’t bright here at United, I want to win trophies. ”He said he still has 2-3 good years left to win and that’s what he wants to do.”

