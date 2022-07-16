Natalie Portman Reacts To Thor 4 Post-Credits Scene

Actress Natalie Portman has returned to Marvel as Jane Foster in the film Thor: Love and Thunder.

Attention SPOILERS. In the fourth installment of God of Thunder We found out that Jane FosterNatalie Portman he is dying of cancer. She visits New Asgard and obtains great powers, thanks to that she can live an incredible adventure in Thor: Love and Thunder Along with the rest of the heroes.

But using all that power makes her illness worsen and ends up killing her. Although in the post-credits scene we can see how it ends in Valhalla. Now, Natalie Portman He wanted to talk about that moment and his future in Marvel:

“It certainly seems like anything is possible. But clearly I have no idea the answer to that. Since only Kevin Feige and the rest of those responsible for Marvel know what will happen next.

He also talked about a terrible scene where hat has trapped Jane Foster, Thor Y Valkyrie.

“So we were in a room that was basically a regular room that had black felt curtains around it. And then each of us was on a platform that was on wheels and with nothing to stop us… We were just tied to this platform. It had some sort of post behind us that they held us to so we wouldn’t fall off when they moved it. And then they had people in blue suits running in and out… and we had to pretend we were strapped in to go, Hmmmm! (murmuring). And then they put everything later. So yeah, that’s pretty wild.” commented Natalie Portman

He also talked about his height difference from his character:

“So I’m 5’3 feet (1.61 meters), and my character is 6 feet (1.82 meters), which I don’t know if that has happened before in history, that someone has imagined a character for an actor that he cannot physically fill those shoes. And I’m so grateful for all the cinematic magic that Marvel can bring to make it possible. But a lot of the practical solution to that on set was to put me on a platform. So we did a rehearsal, we figured out a path that he would be walking in the scene, and they would build this platform. This is a very long platform, so I am very grateful to our team for being so generous. And then poor Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson had to constantly walk on that platform to get to their paths and they had to pretend they weren’t jumping on a platform. It provided a lot of comedy. But it allowed me to look tall, so that was helpful.” concluded Natalie Portman.

The other movies Marvel where does it appear Jane Foster are available on the platform Disney Plus.