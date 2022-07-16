Naples, Kvaratskhelia introduces himself: “I am inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo” – Sport – Football

Naples, 15 July 2022 – Yesterday, net of the decidedly unconvincing opponents, he enchanted the audience of Dimaro and dragged the Naples in the first half of the goleada againstAnaune: after having presented himself on the field, today Khvicha Kvaratskhelia instead he made himself known in plain clothes in front of microphones and notebooks, showing much less confidence than what he admired on the green rectangle.

“CR7 idol and model”

First of all, the Georgian was very enthusiastic about the start of an adventure that promises to be very interesting. “I am very honored to wear such an important jersey: when I learned of this team’s interest I didn’t think twice, also because great football is played here.” The impression is that the quality of the technical proposal of the Naples from now on you revolve a lot around the new number 77, which is experiencing its first days in blue. “Even though only a week has passed, I feel I have taken the right path: even in the locker room – he continues Kvaratskhelia – I found the right atmosphere, with the coach, who by the way I had already met, who asks a lot of us. “Then some more information on the qualities of a player to be discovered.” I am inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo and, as for the field, I can be deployed almost anywhere but I prefer to juggle in the upper left “. Practically the clod occupied until recently for a certain Lorenzo Insigne, one of the many big names who have recently emigrated elsewhere. “I am very sorry for those who have left: it is undoubtedly a matter of losses of a certain weight, but in the team there are still very strong players.” Among them also own Kvaratskhelia, already an idol of the fans despite an acclimatization to be completed. “I need a few months to learn the language and adapt to the best of Italian football, of which I want to learn all the technical secrets.”

A name, a program

Not only the number, 77, chosen because the favorite one (7) is already occupied: to be settled on the jersey of the new signing of the Naples there is also the surname question. “I’d like to put it in full, but I could also accept a simple one Kvara“. To the delight of reporters and insiders, ready to narrate the deeds of an ambitious young man with clear ideas.” Beyond my personal goals, the main attention goes to the team. We want to give our best to win as much as possible in every competition we will play: including the Champions Leaguewhich I can’t wait to play “.

