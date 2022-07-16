MLB video Juan Soto calls Will Smith a crybaby walk

John Soto showed that he did not like being left without the opportunity to hit a possible grand slam, since called an Atlanta Braves pitcher who walked him a ‘crybaby’. Will Smith had a full house of players from the Washington Nationals when the Dominican took his turn at bat and would have ‘rathered’ giving him the mat than dueling him. Here the video.

MLB pitchers often err on the side of caution when facing Juan Soto. And this was what Will Smith had in the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals, but the strategy was not to the Dominican’s liking.

Soto Pacheco showed his disagreement when the pitcher of the ‘Tribu’ gave him a walk in the ninth inning of Friday’s game, at which time the Nats had a full house and two outs.

The native of the Dominican Republic walked to the first mat and a run came in on a wheelie. However, the batter didn’t like that he couldn’t run his balls and made words with Smith calling him a ‘crybaby’.

According to data from MLB.com, Juan Soto has received 79 walks and four intentional walks so far in the 2022 season with the Washington Nationals.


