Miuccia Prada designed the costumes for the film

In Elvis (2022) we see Olivia with pointy shoes that, of course, belong to the Prada style and Miu miu . In addition to the more seventies looks like this flower print dress with high boots, which was designed by Miuccia.

Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley in a Miuccia Prada look for Elvis (2022).

(Courtesy of Warner Bros.)



Another look that reflects the passage of time in the film is this long dress that Priscilla (Olivia) wears when she was just meet elvis in the 50’s. Historically, Miu Miu has frequently explored and reinterpreted the Zeitgeist of those years, according to their own codes. This is why several of her most famous collections easily inspired Priscilla Presley’s evocative style, which was also the result of her personal approach to the fashion of the time.

Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley.

(Courtesy Prada)



For her part, the actress has always been a Miu Miu girl and constantly wears Miuccia’s designs for the red carpet. Other of her looks that stand out in the film is this set.

Olivia DeJonge in a Miuccia Prada look for Elvis (2022).

(Courtesy of Warner Bros.)



This collaboration renews the long relationship between Miuccia Prada, Baz Luhrmann and the designercostume designer, who had already worked together in the aforementioned films. These Prada suits reflect the essence of the film’s characters, recognizable shapes and silhouettes that are instantly reminiscent of the past and appear contemporary.