Minecraft is one of the greatest phenomena in the history of video games. Although graphically it is a fairly modest title, the mods are capable of transforming the visual aspect of the title from head to toe, with results as surprising as the ones we want to show you today.

Taking all this into account, the Digital Dreams YouTube channel wanted to show us how Minecraft gets photorealistic graphics in this video with new textures and shaders, which allow Mojang’s title to acquire enormous realism. take a look yourselves.

In this channel they are already more than used to creating this type of content, and for this they have used an RTX 3090 graphics card, rendering the game at 4K, and using ultra-realistic textures and shaders, which are the ones that manage to transform the graphics of the title to what we can see in the video.

Minecraft is part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog for both consoles and PC, and has not yet received the long-awaited support for ray tracing on Xbox consoleswhich was rumored a few months ago that it was about to reach Xbox, but in the end it was just a bug.