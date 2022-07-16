Mickey Rourke has no respect for Tom Cruise for playing the same role for 35 years

Mickey Rourke is an American actor, screenwriter, and former boxer, who has appeared primarily as a lead in action, drama, and thriller films.

During the 1980s, he starred in the comedy-drama Diner (1982), the drama Street Law (1983), the crime black comedy The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984), and the erotic drama Nine and a Half Weeks (1986), and received critical acclaim for his work on the Charles Bukowski biopic Barfly and the horror-mystery film Angel Heart, both released in 1987, Iron Man 2 (2010), and others. In 1991 Rourke, who had previously boxed, gave up acting to pursue professional boxing.

During an appearance on the British show Piers Morgan Uncensored, has called Tom Cruise “irrelevant”, when questioned by Morgan himself about the success of Top Gun: Maverick. Rourke added: “Box office success don’t mean shit to me“. “Tom Cruise has been doing the same role for 35 years. I have no respect for him. I don’t care about money or power. I care… when I see Al Pacino or Christopher Walken work, or De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris and Ray Winstone, that’s the kind of actor I want to be.”.

Rourke has a reputation for being complicated, on and off the set. However, his success vanished in his eyes due to his continued bad manners on the set and his feud with famous people in the business, from Kim Basinger to director Oliver Stone. In 2008, Mickey Rourke had a brief resurgence thanks to Darren Aronofsky’s “The Fighter,” which gave him his penultimate chance, earning him a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars. The thing stayed there. After some disagreements with Marvel, where the actor ended up getting angry for not being able to change some of the lines of the script of the character he played, he has been little seen on screen. Not so long ago, director Martin Scorsese wanted him for The Irishman, but this time it was Robert de Niro who flatly refused to work with him.