Meryl Streep and Kevin Bacon’s blockbuster reboot in the works

The 1994 blockbuster thriller “The River Wild,” which starred Meryl Streep and Kevin Bacon, will be an update on a reboot already in development, Collider reported. The film will star Leighton Meester (“Gossip Girl”), Taran Killam (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Adam Brody (“The OC”).

According to the site, Ben Ketai will direct the feature film. Until now, Ketai has stood out as a screenwriter for the film “The Strangers; Prey at Night” and the television series “StartUp”.

“We’re excited to announce a fast-paced new ‘The River Wild’ story, with fresh characters and a story that will introduce this universe to new audiences and fans of the original,” Glenn Ross, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Universal 1440, said in a statement. Entertainment, said outlets such as Deadline and Collider.

And added. “The production features a talented cast, and we think fans of the popular classic film will be very excited about this new take on Ben Ketai.”

new characters

It is worth noting that this repowered version will use the same premise of the 1994 film, which was directed by Curtis Hanson. The feature film, as you may remember, focuses on a family that faces violent criminals during a rafting trip.

The production was acclaimed by critics and accumulated 94 million dollars at the worldwide box office, far exceeding Universal Pictures’ expectations.

The announced reboot features the brothers (Killam and Meester), who embark on a rafting trip with their childhood friend (Brody). In the middle of their adventure, they end up discovering that their friend is actually someone very dangerous.

Because the film is still in its early stages of production, the date it will hit theaters or streaming has yet to be confirmed.

It should also be noted that this feature film marks the on-screen reunion of Leighton Meester, Taran Kilam and Adam Brody, after having starred in the sitcom “Single Parents”.