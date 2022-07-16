Marvel: Children of Chris Hemsworth will have a cameo in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – Show TVN

The new adventure of Thor, the god of thunder, is about to hit theaters and with it many interesting easter eggs and cameos, such as the participation of two children of Chris Hemsworth; revealed the actor in a interview last June 27.





Chris Hamsworth, in an interview with journalist Kevin McCarthy, commented that shooting the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” felt like “a unique and fun family experience.” and this is because he was able to re-experience the Marvel universe with his children.

Chris has 3 children together with his wife Elsa Pataky, the 8-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan and their 10-year-old daughter India. On this occasion, he was accompanied by one of his twins who played a younger version of Thor and his daughter, with a curious role called “Love”.

The actor commented that about his children that they really wanted to be part of it and that the experience was very cool. The film was recorded during the first half of 2021 in Australia, which allowed this situation to occur.





Apart from Chris, the children of Taika Waititi (director, writer and voice of Korg), Christian Bale (Gorr the Butcher of Gods) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) also had the opportunity to appear in the film.

Despite this, the actor assured that although “what we all had was a special experience – and – they loved it, they had a great time” he does not want his children to become child stars.





Thor: Love and Thunder

The Taika Waititi-directed film continues the story of Asgardian avenger Thor Odinson after the events of Avengers: Endgame. In this adventure he will be accompanied by familiar faces such as those of the Guardians of the Galaxy and his fellow Asgardians.

Synopsis

The God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he has faced before: a search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir. , like the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be available in theaters in Panama from on Thursday, July 7, 2022.