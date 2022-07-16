Martin Lawrence confirms Will Smith for ‘Bad Boys 4’ despite controversy

As a result of his famous slap to Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscar gala, many of the projects I had Will Smith remained in the air, one of them was the fourth installment of the saga bad boys which, as announced, was again going to co-star with MartinLawrence. A production that, as confirmed by the American actor, continues. “We have one more at least,” Lawrence assured in an interview with Ebony, thus denying that the Smith incident with Rock has paralyzed the production of the film. What this statement does not clarify, however, is whether Lawrence knows something else or if it is simply what he knows from the mouths of others.

After Smith’s attack on Rock, Tom Rothmannpresident of Sony, confirmed that bad boys 4 not only had it not been cancelled, but it was still going ahead. “This film has been in development and still is. There was no brake to hit because the car wasn’t running,” he told Deadline. Also Michael Baydirector of the first two installments of the saga of bad boys and executive producer of the third, came out to defend Smith after what happened at the last Oscar gala, assuring that he would not hesitate to work with him again. “He’s a very balanced guy,” Bay told Entertainment Weekly. The saga starring Smith as police detective “Mike Lowrey” alongside Lawrence as his partner, “Marcus Burnett,” has grossed more than $700 million worldwide to date. And in fact, bad boys for life It was the highest grossing of the three, grossing 436 million worldwide.