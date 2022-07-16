Manchester City Launches Metaverse Experience in Partnership with Roblox

Among various initiatives, ‘Blue Moon’ will feature mini-games, the club’s official store, as well as the virtual Premier League champion trophy.

Manchester City have launched a new experience in the metaverse called ‘Blue Moon’. It comes from an expansion of the club’s partnership with Roblox, the destination of initiatives such as Nike, PUMA and the NFL.

‘Blue Moon’ follows the story of the characters ‘Moonchester’ and ‘Moonbeam’ and features space-themed interactive tasks. Activities include a mini-game and an online club store, where users can play and watch ‘Moonball’ matches, compete for rewards, and interact with other Roblox users. For a limited time, the Manchester City home jersey for the upcoming season will be available to unlock as a free item.

This Friday, the club’s Premier League trophy tour will make its first virtual stop at the ‘Blue Moon’ experience, where users will be able to interact, collect exclusive items and take photos with the trophy over a 48-hour period.

“Manchester City continues to embrace the latest technologies to enhance our fan experiences around the world, both physically and digitally, exploring new and exciting ways to engage and entertain our fan base. This collaboration aims to inspire the next generation of fans and we look forward to delivering this innovative new experience on Roblox and bringing the Premier League trophy to the metaverse,” said Nuria Tarre, Director of Marketing and Fan Experience at City Football Group (CFG). ).