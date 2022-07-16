Lyrics and translation of Break My Soul by Beyoncè
“Break My Soul”the new single from Beyoncè. Translation, audio and official video of the song are also available.
“Break My Soul” is the single that marks the artist’s return to the music scene. A return appreciated by fans from all over the world, who welcomed the song with enthusiasm. In a very short time “Break My Soul” has exceeded 20 million plays on Spotify alone.
I′m ’bout to explode, take off this load
Bend it, bust it open, won′t ya make it go?
Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka
Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka (release ya wiggle)
Full text:
(I’m about to burst
Download this weight
fold it, open it
you can not do this?
yak yak yak)
release your energies
release your anger
free your mind
free your work
find the time
free your relationships
free yourself from stress
free love
forget the rest
You won’t break my soul
you won’t break my soul
you won’t break my soul
you won’t break my soul
I tell everyone
all
all
all
Now I have fallen in love
and I just quit my job
I will find a new impulse
damn, they make me work so hard
work from nine
and then out of five
make me nervous
that’s why I can’t sleep at night
Motivation
I’m looking for a new foundation, yes
and I’m on that new vibration
I’m building my foundation, yes
I will hold up
oh baby baby baby
You won’t break my soul
you won’t break my soul
you won’t break my soul
you won’t break my soul
I tell everyone
all
all
all
I let my hair down
because I lost my mind
Bey is back and is sleeping very well at night
the queens in front and the rulers behind
there are no twists, but the whole clique has sprung
there are a lot of people in the house
trying to smoke with the yak in his mouth
Let’s go back outside
you said you’re out but you’re not so out
hoodie everywhere with a mask outside
in case you forgot how we behave on the outside
Motivation
I found myself a new foundation, yes
and I will take my new salvation
I’ll build my foundation, yes
ooh baby baby
You won’t break my soul
you won’t break my soul
you won’t break my soul
you won’t break my soul
and I tell everyone
all
all
all
If you don’t look for it
you will not see it
what we all know
If you don’t think
it won’t be
that love is not yours
Pretending
you’ll never make it
what we all know
You can have stress
and don’t take less
I will justify love
We go in circles
round and round
In search of love
we go up and down
lost and found
In search of love
looking for something that lives inside me
looking for something that lives inside me
You won’t break my soul
you won’t break my soul
you won’t break my soul
you won’t break my soul
I tell everyone
telling everyone
all
all
You won’t break my soul
you won’t break my soul, no, no
you won’t break my soul
you won’t break my soul
And I tell everyone
all
all
all
I will take my new salvation
and build my foundation, yes
I have a motivation
I found myself a new foundation, yes
I will take my new salvation
and build my foundation, yes
I am about to explode
take this weight off
fold it, open it
Won’t you let it go?
release your energies
release your anger
free your mind
free your work
free time
release your energies
free yourself from stress
free love
forget the rest
Break My Soul official video
Waiting for the official video of “Break My Soul”, here is the official lyric video:
Break My Soul audio Beyoncè
Listen to Beyoncè’s music on Spotify, here is the official audio of “Break My Soul”: