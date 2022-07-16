Lyrics and translation of Break My Soul by Beyoncè

“Break My Soul”the new single from Beyoncè. Translation, audio and official video of the song are also available.

“Break My Soul” is the single that marks the artist’s return to the music scene. A return appreciated by fans from all over the world, who welcomed the song with enthusiasm. In a very short time “Break My Soul” has exceeded 20 million plays on Spotify alone.

Break My Soul testo Beyoncè

Beyoncè lyrics, read the lyrics of “Break My Soul”:

I′m ’bout to explode, take off this load

Bend it, bust it open, won′t ya make it go?

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka (release ya wiggle)

Full text:

Break My Soul testo Beyoncè

(I’m about to burst

Download this weight

fold it, open it

you can not do this?

yak yak yak)

release your energies

release your anger

free your mind

free your work

find the time

free your relationships

free yourself from stress

free love

forget the rest

You won’t break my soul

you won’t break my soul

you won’t break my soul

you won’t break my soul

I tell everyone

all

all

all

Now I have fallen in love

and I just quit my job

I will find a new impulse

damn, they make me work so hard

work from nine

and then out of five

make me nervous

that’s why I can’t sleep at night

Motivation

I’m looking for a new foundation, yes

and I’m on that new vibration

I’m building my foundation, yes

I will hold up

oh baby baby baby

You won’t break my soul

you won’t break my soul

you won’t break my soul

you won’t break my soul

I tell everyone

all

all

all

I let my hair down

because I lost my mind

Bey is back and is sleeping very well at night

the queens in front and the rulers behind

there are no twists, but the whole clique has sprung

there are a lot of people in the house

trying to smoke with the yak in his mouth

Let’s go back outside

you said you’re out but you’re not so out

hoodie everywhere with a mask outside

in case you forgot how we behave on the outside

Motivation

I found myself a new foundation, yes

and I will take my new salvation

I’ll build my foundation, yes

ooh baby baby

You won’t break my soul

you won’t break my soul

you won’t break my soul

you won’t break my soul

and I tell everyone

all

all

all

If you don’t look for it

you will not see it

what we all know

If you don’t think

it won’t be

that love is not yours

Pretending

you’ll never make it

what we all know

You can have stress

and don’t take less

I will justify love

We go in circles

round and round

In search of love

we go up and down

lost and found

In search of love

looking for something that lives inside me

looking for something that lives inside me

You won’t break my soul

you won’t break my soul

you won’t break my soul

you won’t break my soul

I tell everyone

telling everyone

all

all

You won’t break my soul

you won’t break my soul, no, no

you won’t break my soul

you won’t break my soul

And I tell everyone

all

all

all

I will take my new salvation

and build my foundation, yes

I have a motivation

I found myself a new foundation, yes

I will take my new salvation

and build my foundation, yes

I am about to explode

take this weight off

fold it, open it

Won’t you let it go?

release your energies

release your anger

free your mind

free your work

free time

release your energies

free yourself from stress

free love

forget the rest

Break My Soul official video

Waiting for the official video of “Break My Soul”, here is the official lyric video:

Break My Soul audio Beyoncè

Listen to Beyoncè’s music on Spotify, here is the official audio of “Break My Soul”: