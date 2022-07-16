Love and Thunder, Ms. Marvel is also present in the intro of Marvel Studios!

Those who have already gone to see Thor: Love and Thunder at the cinema will have probably noticed the presence of Kamala Khan in the Marvel Studios logo, which takes on a very specific meaning.

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, the Thunderer asks King for help Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), to Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to raise Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

The last series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ms. Marvel, has just ended, giving fans so many emotions and a couple of surprising revelations. Given the show’s ending, it’s obvious that Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) will be a key figure in the next stages ofMCUso much so that his figure has been added to the new logo of Marvel Studioswhich appeared shortly after the opening scene of the recent Thor: Love and Thunder.

The appearance of Iman Vellani in the cinema logo of Marvel Studios and the co-star role he will have in the film The Marvels (2023) are yet another confirmation of the importance of the original series Disney + will hire for the economy ofMarvel Cinematic Universeimportance already established while watching Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), whose events directly follow those of WandaVision (2021), to the point of making the plot of the film difficult to understand for those who have not seen the show starring Elizabeth Olsen.

Kevin Feige had already declared before the advent of Disney + that the original series would have been fundamental pieces in the grand design of the new MCU saga, and it seems that it is keeping its word. The universe is, as always, ever expanding.