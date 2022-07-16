Love and Thunder for LGBTQ + themes and characters

The Christian association One Million Moms wants to boycott Thor: Love and Thunder for the presence of LGBTQ + themes and characters in the film. The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

In these hours One Million Moms – an American association made up of conservative and Christian mothers belonging to the American Family Association that was born to fight the potential negative influences on the little ones by entertainment products – spread a campaign launched on its website to boycott Thor: Love and Thunder because of the themes and characters LGBTQ + present in the cinecomic of Taika Waititi.

The organization, which in the past has called for the cancellation of the popular series Netflix Lucifer and of Preachercondemned the issues related to the representation of the LGBTQ + community and the use of the characters of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) e Korg (Taika Waititi). In the press release we can read: