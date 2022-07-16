La Nación / How to keep your neck skin fresh and firm

A common belief is that creams and serums used for the face work well for the neck, but this is not so. This part of the body is always exposed and needs special formulas to clean, moisturize and protect it.

This area and the neckline are characterized by being fine and thin, having this quality the coating loses its ability to regenerate faster. This happens because it is surrounded by muscles that, over time, lose their firmness. Other factors that favor its aging are free radicals, present in the environment, the wind, the sun, and pollution.

WRINKLES AND SPOTS

The first signs that this part of the body shows are furrows, wrinkles, spots and other skin conditions, in addition to the fact that the neck is usually one of the first body parts that reveal old age.

There are multiple invasive and non-invasive treatments to combat flaccidity, but a good way to avoid expensive procedures and surgeries is to prevent it by using exclusive products. The ideal is to start with a dermatological consultation so that the specialist indicates which is the best treatment option.

Keep in mind that the treatment of the face and neck is probably not the same, on the one hand the face may have an oily, mixed or dry dermis, while the neck may require depigmenting, firming or reducing cosmetics. Also that this part of the body has fewer hair follicles, which complicates the natural protection from the sun’s UV rays.

Just as you dedicate several minutes to your facial routine, allocate some of them to attend to the dermis that is below. Start by cleansing the neck and décolletage with micellar water, then apply the cream, gel or oil with key ingredients; the best compounds for the area are:

HYALURONIC ACID

Hyaluronic acid moisturizes, hydrates and restores the protective barrier of the neck, thanks to its contribution it contributes so that the skin of the face and neck does not differ in appearance and texture, in addition to favoring luminosity and being one of the most efficient compounds with this finality.

AMD

Dimethylaminoethanol or DMAE stimulates the facial and neck muscles. By merging it with other cosmetics, it combats flaccidity and also works as a tightening, moisturizing and antioxidant.

VITAMIN C

Vitamin C prevents and removes spots, in addition to smoothing wrinkles. The dose of this compound to be used will depend on the general condition of the dermis and what the specialist determines. In general, they range from 5% to 20%.

PEPTIDES

There are also products with peptides, but they have to be authorized yes or yes by a specialist, since their formula is complex. These compounds contribute to the natural generation of collagen and elastin, even more so when combined with other ingredients such as hyaluronic acid.

SUNSCREEN

It is very important not to skip sunscreen throughout the year. If we are continuously exposed to the sun’s rays, the ideal is to apply sunscreen every 4 hours, and the factor (SPF) of 30 or more.