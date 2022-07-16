La Nación / Characters of Nick Jr. offer musical show at Arena SND

The musical show “Nick Jr Live – Dance with rhythm” is a unique adventure never seen before in Paraguay that unites on one stage all the beloved characters from the Nickelodeon children’s channel, such as Dora the Explorer, Blue’s clues, Paw Patrol , Shimmer and Shine, Blaze and Top Wing, to make the whole family sing, dance, clap and enjoy.

Taking advantage of this weekend for winter school holidays there will be two last performances after its premiere last Friday. This Saturday, July 16, it will be at 7:00 p.m., and ticket sales, as well as access, will be enabled from 5:00 p.m.; while this Sunday the 17th it will be at 4:00 p.m. at the SND Arena of the National Sports Secretariat, located at Av. Eusebio Ayala and RI 6 Boquerón, in Asunción.

After having been presented with great success in the United States, Mexico, Central America and Europe, the smallest of the house will be able to enjoy their dear friends in an afternoon full of fun and joy with a first level show, where, in addition to having fun, they will learn about friendship, camaraderie, solidarity, among other educational content.

Tickets for “Nick Jr Live – Dance with rhythm” are limited and are still available at all Ticketea points of sale. They can also be purchased online from www.ticketea.com.py; costs range from G. 75,000 to G. 250,000. It is a production of G5pro, and has the support of channel Trece and Popular along with Populín.

