La Jornada – The king of excess

I must admit that I had all the reluctance in the world to see an Elvis Presley biography directed by Australian Baz Luhrmann. Known for his maximalist streak, the filmmaker is responsible for bombastic movies like Romeo + Juliet (1996) and Moulin Rouge (2001), whose visual excess rubbed shoulders with vulgarity. Well, the time for reconciliation has come. It can be said that with Elvis Luhrmann has found a subject to match his style.

So far the Presley biographies have not been particularly memorable (I barely remember the telefilm Elvis made by John Carpenter in 1979, with Kurt Russell in the title role). Luhrmann and his various co-writers have decided that the narrator of his story is none other than Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), the transa businessman who bossed around and swindled Elvis throughout his career. It’s like assigning the narration of the story of Faust to the devil.

However, the bet works. Overacted by a Hanks made up as an ugly and fat man, Parker is a Mephistophelian character who sells his protégé immortality in exchange for his soul. And as much as Elvis tries to escape his control, he falls back into his clutches.

That is basically the story told, with its historical inaccuracies, by Luhrmann. But it’s how you count it that makes the difference. From the first images of him, the director uses an arsenal of visual resources that captivate our attention. That will hold throughout the entire movie. If before Luhrmann’s visual hyperbole tired me, this time it is just the right vehicle to narrate the rise and fall of an excessive idol.

Another success of the director was entrusting the demanding eponymous role to the unknown Austin Butler. Although physically the actor doesn’t look much like the real Elvis, who had the heroic features of a Greek statue, he makes up for it with a surprising recreation of his physicality. Butler moves and swaggers with the same electrifying manner that earned Elvis the nickname of pelvis. But it is not a mere imitation. Like Angela Bassett did with Tina Turner, or Val Kilmer with Jim Morrison, this is a true embodiment of what made the singer great. (The singing was achieved by mixing recordings of Presley with Butler’s own voice.)

Of course, Luhrmann makes Elvis’s sexual attraction obvious by focusing on the movements of his crotch, alternated with close-ups of his female fans gasping and screaming in orgasmic fashion.

Perhaps the greatest success of this biopic it is how he establishes the profound influence that, since childhood, the mystery and wonder of black music had on Elvis. That is reinforced by the significant appearances of BB King (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), Little Richard (Alton Mason) and Arthur big boy Crudup (Gary Clark Jr.).

And musically, Elvis is nothing more than a revision of his Greatest Hits with an apotheosis interpretation of Suspicious Minds, in Las Vegas, which would be his grave. It is not a biopic particularly deep or introspective. We know about Presley from his Oedipal fixation and from his marriage to Priscilla (Olivia de Jonge) who is basically there to wear a series of wigs; of his forced incorporation into the army to censor him and his subsequent drug addiction. But we ignore what it is that moves it.

No matter. Elvis it serves as a colorful spectacle, a vital reminder of the glories and tribulations of rock’n’roll.

Elvis: Baz Luhrmann/ G: Baz Luhrmann and Sam Brommell, and Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner, on a plot by Baz Luhrmann and Jeremy Doner/ F.en C: Mandy Walker/ M: Elliott Wheeler; various songs/ Ed: Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa/ With: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh/ P: Bazmark Films, Roadshow Entertainment, The Jackal Group, Whalerock Industries. Australia-United States, 2022.

