Kylie Jenner would have rented a private jet for a journey of 64 km, on social media the controversy is triggered

Kylie Jenner allegedly hired a private jet to travel 40 miles in three minutes. On social media there was no lack of controversy over the hypothetical lightning trip, especially for the consequences on the environment.

Kylie Jenner ended up at the center of a controversy for hiring a private plane to travel a journey of 64 km in the shortest possible time. In fact, the travel time has more than halved and the influencer only took three minutes to reach the desired destination. As the news spread, there was no shortage of comments, mostly negative, on the conduct of the star.

Kylie Jenner’s Lightning Journey

The stretch in question should be from Camarillo to Van Nuys, California, a very short distance reported by the Celebrity Jets account, which however does not seem to have received a confirmation. The fact that the influencer was able to make a choice of this type has generated not a few criticisms from users who wanted to focus their attention especially on the environmental repercussions of the gesture. The fact of traveling such a potentially short distance with a private jet undoubtedly affects the environment and in fact, among the various comments, there were those who complained that it is not the only rich person to take advantage of the comforts without think about the possible consequences. From Kylie Jenner, of course, there has been no reply to the incident or to the leak of rumors about her lightning trip.

