Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker shares a creepy photo of her blood covered finger after hospitalization

KOURTNEY’s husband Travis Barker shared a creepy photo of his finger covered in blood.

It comes just over a week after his hospital stay for “life threatening” pancreatitis.

Turning to Instagram, 46-year-old Travis shared an image of his bloody index finger.

It appeared to be cut through the nail, with blood dripping.

However, the mysterious rocker didn’t add any text to explain what happened.

The background of the photo also offered no clue.

However, Travis is a drummer, so it’s possible he got injured while behind the kit.

The Blink-182 star’s post will be about fans because he was only discharged from the hospital last week.

Travis had been rushed to the emergency room six days earlier and was diagnosed with pancreatitis.

Her 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, further worried fans as she shared a snapshot of herself holding her father’s hand, writing, “Please say a prayer.”

‘EXCRUCIATING PAIN’

The musician then went to Instagram to explain what was going on.

“I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great,” he began.

“But after dinner I felt excruciating pain and I’ve been hospitalized ever since.”

The star continued: “During the endoscopy I had a small polyp removed in a very sensitive area, usually managed by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.

“This resulted in severe and life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Travis added: “I am very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better”.

Since he was released on July 4th, Travis appears to be recovering well.

He has been seen hanging out with Kourtney on multiple occasions.

In her Instagram stories, Travis’ wife shared her gratitude to the doctors and staff for their quick work.

“Oh, what a scary and exciting week it has been,” he said.

“Our health is everything, and sometimes we take it for granted how quickly it can change.”

