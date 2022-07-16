Knock on Heaven’s Door or Bob Dylan’s Premium Whiskey Hit

For lovers of whiskey and good music, there is a business that may be of great interest. Although it serves as a collector’s item as well as for foodies, Bob Dylan’s whiskey is being a hit.

“We both wanted to create a collection of the best American whiskeys, which in their own way, tell a story,” Dylan said in a statement to The New York Times. about his joint project with businessman Marc Bushala.

Bob Dylan 80th birthday: similar artists

“I have traveled for decades and have been able to taste some of the best spirits the whiskey world has to offer. This is a great whisky,” said Dylan when brought out its own brand of whiskey: “Heaven’s Door”, “The gates of heaven” in Spanish. The name comes from its musical success Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.

To which is now added the Decade Series, which each bottle costs $99. Dylan and his new team will not make the whiskey, but will buy it from a series of producers and change a series of characteristics before bottling it, as they explained to The New York Times.

Bob Dylan’s new whiskeyuppers.es

The “Heaven’s Door” collection has three types of whiskey (four with this new product): a seven-year-old bourbon, a whiskey stored in a double barrel before bottling and a rye whiskey kept in oak barrels from the Vosges mountain range.

One of Dylan’s partners is businessman Marc Bushala, 52, famous for creating “Angel’s Envy” rye whiskey, which he later sold for $150 million. (123 million euros) to Bacardi, so the success as well as the identity of the musician was guaranteed.

Many say that it is a good time to enter the business of this drink. US whiskey sales grew 52% in the last five years, reaching $3.4 billion (2.8 billion euros) in 2017 alone, according to data from the Distilled Spirits Council, an organization that represents US liquor companies.

Also rapper Jay Z bought the Armand de Brignac champagne brand, and Hollywood star George Clooney created the Casamigos tequila brand and then sold it to the British company Diageo for one billion dollars (826 million euros). Who will be next?

Source link