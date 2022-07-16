Kim Kardashian shows off her REAL skin with blemishes days after being banged for “ridiculous” photoshop on bikini photos

KIM Kardashian was praised by fans for posting true, unfiltered photos after being called back by fans for photoshopping.

The reality star got a rare look at her REAL skin in a makeup-free photo posted on her SKKN account.

On Saturday, the latest business venture from the fashion and beauty mogul, a skincare product company, shared a photo of the star sunbathing on her face.

She seemed to have a hand near her forehead to protect her eyes from the rays, and she had no makeup on her face.

Stains and discoloration could be seen on the chin.

Her typically styled bleach blonde hair was tied in a simple style.

The post contains a text that reads “ON THE GO GLOW” and promises to deliver “Kim’s secret to radiant skin in seconds”.

Subsequent posts contained detailed instructions on how to get skin like the reality star using the products in her range.

The photos come after Kim was slammed again for having photoshopped photos of herself once again.

Fans accused the Keeping Up With the Kardashians student of digitally altering the bikini photos.

Recently, the aspiring lawyer shared sexy bikini shots from a beach vacation in honor of sister Khloe Kardashian’s birthday.

In the shot, Kim and Khloe posed side by side in black bikinis as they stood in the water that reached their thighs.

Fans flocked to the comments, accusing Kim of having “photographed herself in oblivion” in the photos.

One critic said: “Did they photoshoot a space between Kim’s thighs?”

Another critic agreed and added: “No doubt 100% yes, it’s that bad.”

A third critic said: “Heaven forbid us to think Kim’s thighs are touching.”

A fourth person intervened: “Wow, it looks like she spread her head and parted her hair. Many laughs..”

One commentator wrote: “What the hell is going on with Kim’s central part?”

Days later, however, she was praised for unedited photos of herself and her children on the beach.

The star strolled along the sandy coast and played with her kids in tiny bikini bottoms and a crop top during a day at the beach.

She was seen playing with her son Saint in the sand, digging holes.

Kim looked calm as she went down into the sand with the baby and made shapes in the sand.

The photos were taken on the same trip to Turks and Caicos as the bikini photo with Khloe, 38.

They were shared as fans of the 41-year-old continue to beg for her old curves, having lost 21 pounds in the past two months.

In an online chat room, fans shared a photo of the SKIMS founder standing naked in her bathroom mirror, with thick black bars obscuring her most intimate parts.

The mirror selfie was just one of a collection of Kim’s photos from the past where she looked much more curvy than her more recent photos.

After seeing the classic Kim, a fan wrote: “Wow. This is the Kim I know and love ”.

A second person added: “It’s crazy how thin she is these days. I feel like she was super healthy then and she is now going [too] crazy about weight loss.

Kim has been open to fans about her weight loss and hasn’t slowed down despite concern.

She talked about the extreme lengths she did to lose weight during the Met Gala.

She was recently spotted out and about in New York City, causing fear among fans who said she looked a little too skinny.

She was spotted leaving her hotel last week wearing an ultra-loose blue, black and white Balenciaga tracksuit.

