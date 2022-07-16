Kim Kardashian CRUSHED for selling Birkin bag to fans for $ 110,000 instead of donating used designer clothes to charity

KIM Kardashian was criticized for selling her used Birkin bags to fans for $ 110,000.

Many KUWTK fanatics believe the star should donate her used items to charity instead.

The backlash came after Kim 41 announced on her Instagram Stories that she had added new articles to KardashianKloset.com.

The website is an online store where Kardashian women sell their used designer clothes to fans.

Kim, who recently flew to Australia to meet her boyfriend Pete Davidson, added three Hermes Birkin bags to her collection, including a rare vintage crocodile Birkin priced at $ 110,000.

It is also selling an alligator leather Birkin for $ 90,000 and a $ 30,000 calfskin edition.

However, many fans on social media have been shocked that Kim is deciding to sell and make a profit from her used items.

“Why won’t he go to charity?” asked one.

Another wrote: “I can’t believe how immoral this family is.”

“It’s embarrassing, people are dying, Kim,” added a third.

Other fans have pointed out that the price of the bags could be used as a down payment for a house.

KOSTLY KLOSET

The KarJenners are known to be huge Birkins fans, with Kim, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie all being spotted holding one at some point.

The famous clan really has a penchant for expensive purses, and Kylie’s finest Birkin is priced at $ 300,000.

Hulu stars in the past have taken fans to their closets to showcase their lavish taste.

Designed by the French fashion house Hermes, the Birkin bag is recognized as a status symbol adored by everyone from Victoria Beckham to Kate Moss to Cardi B.

KASHING IN

Kim isn’t the only Kardashian sister who has been criticized for selling her second-hand clothes online.

Earlier this year, Khloe was robbed by fans for not “giving to people in need” and instead profiting from her worn boots, bras and corsets.

Kylie suffered a similar backlash when she listed her collection of designer bags on KardashianKloset.com, including a $ 65,000 Birkin.

However, Sister Kourtney insisted that the resale site has some ethical purposes.

He previously wrote on Instagram: “I love the way selling items from our closets extends the life of these pieces, reducing footprint and keeping them out of landfills.”

