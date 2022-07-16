Kim Kardashian and her keys to wearing futuristic sunglasses

Impossible to deny the existence of kim kardashianan obsessive fan of the Balenciaga house, which recently paraded in the Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Haute Couture fashion show –alongside iconic celebrities, actress Nicole Kidman, supermodel Naomi Campbell and the unmistakable Christine Quinn–, has become the poster girl for the famous designer’s stunning (and authentic) frames, and has even convinced her family to follow her style lead.

His sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner already own several pairs of glasses own of Science fictionwhile the Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner herself, wore a gothic Balenciaga dress and XL bug-eyed sunglasses to cheer on kim kardashian from the front row when he walked for Balenciaga at Haute Couture Week.

From lycra leggings to spectacular bikinis and dresses, kim kardashian has made Balenciaga sunglasses suitable for any occasion. At Vanity Fair’s Oscars after party, she posed for endless photographers in a sparkly blue long-sleeved dress, complete with great sunglasses silver in color The celebrity has also packed several pairs for the vacations she has recently enjoyed.

The best of models balenciaga sunglasses is that they are combinable and practical. The larger silhouettes, in particular, offer maximum protection and shade, while the wraparound versions hug the head, but not too tight.

Are you tempted to wear them? Let yourself be carried away by the slimmer shapes, such as the Odeon Cat and Twist Cat models. Complete your futuristic look with a Le Cagole bag or the Hourglass model. You have to be confident to wear Balenciaga sunglasses, but you don’t have to be kim kardashian. Dare, we challenge you.

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Monica Silveti