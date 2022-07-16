Kevin Hart reveals what happened to Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock

Digital Millennium

It was in the last installment of the Oscar awards when one of the most controversial moments in the history of the gala arose, since as many will remember, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made fun of the alopecia problem that Jada Pinkett, the actor’s wife, has. And months after what happened, Kevin Hart revealed how the famous is.

After the Academy vetoed Will Smith for ten years and many people criticized the famous and in the face of the situation, he mentioned that he decided to enter a clinic for rehabilitation for psychological help, as his mental health was not good.

And who has been in contact with the Oscar winner is Kevin Hart, who recently gave an interview to the media ET Y told how Will Smith is months after the controversy at the Oscars.

“Will has regrets about this, you know, he’s much better now and certainly much better than he was before.”

Kevin Hart mentioned that he hopes that at some point Will and Chris Rock can reconcilesomething that Jada Pinkett Smith commented on weeks ago.

“The only thing I hope is that the two of them find a way to reconcile about that and that they can move on. We are human and we make mistakes. This isn’t about talking about the past, it’s about understanding the present and doing your best to move forward.”

Kevin Hart is also good friends with Chris Rock and said in the interview that he can’t judge neither Will nor Chris, besides that he feels a great appreciation for both of them.

“I still love him very much, I still love Chris, and you can’t judge a person for one thing. Life goes on and people grow, give him the opportunity to do so.”

