Kevin Hart reveals how Will Smith is doing months after the controversy at the Oscars

On March 28, one of the most tense moments in the history of cinema took place. What had to be a most peaceful evening, where the cinema was the true protagonist, ended up becoming a media earthquake. The ceremony was marked by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after an unfortunate comment by the latter about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett, referring to his alopecia. Both protagonists starred in endless headlines during the following weeks, something that calmed time. However, Will Smith, one of the most media faces in Hollywood, decided to withdraw from the media spotlight. Now his friend, actor Kevin Hart, has revealed how he finds himself.

The events caused that, for weeks, the newspapers and televisions echoed the shocking moment. Hours after the slap, the interpreter of Williams method He apologized through a statement, but that was not enough. The actor was also punished by the Film Academy with ten years without being able to attend the events of said organization either in person or online, a most significant punishment for someone like Will, who loves the event.

The moment of the famous ‘slap’ of Will Smith to Chris Rock BRIAN SNYDER / Reuters

The months have passed, and as a popular saying goes, there is nothing that time does not heal. Will Smith was admitted to a rehabilitation clinic, since the media pressure was so high that it influenced his mental health. There he has been treated after starring in one of the most tense and surreal moments that are remembered in recent years in galas of this caliber. Furthermore, the actor was seen traveling with his family to India, where he took a picture with a famous guru.

Now, and after some time out of the media spotlight, some details about Will Smith’s health have been known, and it has all been thanks to fellow actor Kevin Hart, who is a good friend of Jaden and Willow Smith’s father. Hart has assured in an interview for the medium ETthat “Will regrets this, you know, he’s much better now, and certainly much better than he was before.”

Will Smith faces Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars CONTACT / PS

“The only thing I hope is that the two of them find a way to reconcile about it and that they can move on. We are human and we make mistakes. This is not about talking about the past, it is about understanding the present and doing our best to move forward.” , declared the actor of Jumanji. Will’s friend, like Jada Pinkett did a few weeks ago, has also called for a reconciliation between the two protagonists of the fight.

Kevin’s position is the most complicated, since he is also a friend of Chris Rock, and has also wanted to leave an opinion about him. “I still love him very much, I still love Chris, and you can’t judge a person for just one thing. Life goes on and people grow, give him the opportunity to do so,” said the 43-year-old actor. to the aforementioned medium.

Will Smith in his last public appearance in India EDITORIAL / Other Sources

Since the slap, little has been heard from Will Smith. The actor was very active on his social media profiles before the tense confrontation, however, his last post dates back to March 29, hours after the incident. At that time he issued the statement apologizing for his behavior. Since then, everything that is known has been thanks to his environment. We will have to wait to find out how he is through his own words. Something that seems to be still far away.

read also