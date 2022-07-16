Kendall Jenner’s floral bikini is on trend

If there is a garment that defines a summer wardrobe par excellence it is the bikini, moreover if it is floral. Timeless in summer fashion, floral print is the must-have for summer 2022 swimwear. The fantasy comes in a multitude of shapes and colors: pastel shades, ultra bright colors, in mini or macro format. And regardless of what your holiday destination will be, near or far, sea or mountain, thinking about which costume we will wear during this summer immediately puts us in a good mood. And as always, the inspiration to create a snap-proof look is given to us by celebs: like the one-piece swimsuit to be used all day long by Bella Hadid or the two-piece by actress Alice Pagani, then passing by that of Hailey Bieber . In short, flower power is everyone’s obsession. The latest to wear this bikini print is model Kendall Jenner on Instagram.

Summer 2022 swimsuits: Kendall Jenner’s floral bikini is chic

Kendall Jenner is to bikinis as floral is to warm weather. Yes, because the top model several times, not only in summer but also in winter, showed up on her social profile wearing a two-piece model, thus becoming her indispensable garment for the whole year. From the one with a striped print to the animalier one, the American entrepreneur always dresses the latest trends. Lastly, the floral bikini worn in her Instagram stories is ready to become the passe-partout of the new season.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The swimwear shown by Kim Kardashian’s younger sister is a simple bikini model with a floral print on a red base. The top is a triangle bra with an American neckline, adjustable with laces and back closure, while the bottom is a model that enhances your body thanks to the high, high-cut waist and the very thin adjustable straps. This swimsuit is perfect to wear even out of the water with a sarong skirt, midi version or with classic denim shorts. To complete the summer look, the American supermodel opted for a baseball cap in a light color.

Instagram

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io