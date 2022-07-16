Keanu Reeves would like to play Batman in a live-action movie

throughout his career Keanu Reeves He has played a host of iconic roles, ranging from well-known figures like John Constantine to characters he himself helped install in pop culture like John Wick and Neo. But while it’s undeniable that Reeves has a formidable film resume, the actor recently acknowledged there’s a role he’d love to add to his repertoire: Batman.

Although Reeves will be in charge of performing the voice of Batman in the new DC animated film about the Superpets, in a conversation with the Extra portal he stated that the possibility of embodying a live-action version of the Dark Knight would be a dream for him .

“I love Batman as a character, I love him in the comics (and) in the movies. So getting the chance to do the voice of Batman was amazing.” said Reeves about his work in DC League of Super Pets.

Given that, the Extra interviewer asked the actor if he would consider putting on the Batman hood in a potential live-action production.

“You know, it’s always been a dream. But (Robert) Pattinson has Batman right now and he’s doing amazing, so maybe in the future. Maybe when they need a bigger Batman.”, Reeves answered.

Considering that currently DC movies not only have Robert Pattinson as Batman, but they plan to show Michael Keaton as an older version of the character in The Flash and Batgirl movies, it looks like Reeves’ words will just go on record. field of desires although the actor seems to be very satisfied with his work in DC League of Super Petsan animated movie that will star Dwayne Johnson as Krypto and Kevin Hart as Ace when it hits theaters on July 28.