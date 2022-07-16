Keanu Reeves will participate in a series about F1 for Disney Plus

Keanu Reeves continues with extremely interesting projects, with this F1 proposal, where he will teach us his acting ability that goes beyond persecutions and murders.

The Canadian actor will be participating in a documentary series about F1,which will be released on the platform DisneyPlus, which is centered on the history of British automotive engineer Ross Brawn.

Another vision of the Formula 1 automobile industry, will be starring by the great actor Keanu Reeves.

In fact, the actor has recently been caught attending race events, such as in the British Grand Prix at the beginning of July of this year, evidently as part of the blank to adequately interpret his role.

The Ross Brown story

British engineer Ross Brawn, has worked with various teams Formula 1; in 2013 he was the head of the team Mercedes-AMG F1.

Years ago, Ross Brawn was able to buy the Honda team and renamed it as Brawn GP, where he formed the team made up of Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello the first to get World Constructors and Drivers Championship, in the first year of its debut.

This was prior toto the financial crisis of 2008, when Honda withdrew from Formula 1 and Brawn took advantage of the situation to acquire it.

Despite his short season in F1 Ross Brown It has an important history Disney Plus is interested in showing.

About your holdings

According to Variety magazine, this documentary series will feature the participation of the pilots Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello who are willing to give statements; on the other hand, it is said that it will appear andThe former president of Ferrari, Luca di Montezemolo.

A projection that promises a lot in terms of narrative and recreation of the facts about the Ross Brawn story of F1.