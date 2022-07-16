Keanu Reeves wants to give life to an “older” Batman

batman, directed by Ben Affleck, was the last Dark Knight movie to hit theaters. It presented us with a more serious take on the DC hero, moving away from other movies based on the character. Robert Pattinson he was the actor who brought him to life and who managed to mold this Batman so that he was unique.

Later this month, DC is going to release a movie aimed at children focused on the pets of the superheroes in their comics call DC League of Super Pets. The cast for the film is also full of big names both in the original version and in its dubbing into Spanish.

Keanu Reeves is waiting for DC to let him be Batman

In DC League of Super PetsKeanu Reeves puts himself in the shoes of an animated Batmanbut the actor is also attracted to the idea of ​​embodying a more mature flesh and blood Batman if the opportunity arises.

In an interview with Extra TV, Keanu Reeves said that the dc animated movie supposed a great opportunity, and it had always been”a dream” become Batman, no matter what format he was in.

As for the possibility of giving life to a Batman in a live action movie, of course it is in the plans of Keanu Reeves: “but [Robert] Pattinson has Batman right now, and he’s doing great, so maybe in the future. Maybe when they need an older Batman“.

DC League of Super Pets will be released in theaters on July 29, thus joining other summer films aimed at younger audiences such as those already released Lightyear Y Minions: the origin of Grueither A Samurai Hero: The Legend of Hank Y Tadeo Jones 3: The curse of the momYoa that will land in theaters throughout August.