Keanu Reeves said that he has dreamed of being Batman and revealed in which live-action version he could play the DC superhero | Entertainment Cinema and Series

The animated film has not yet officially reached all theaters, its release date is planned for July 27, 2022. However, Keanu has already experienced being behind the voice of the dark knight, an experience that is crowned as a great approach to fulfilling his dream of bringing Batman to life.

Keanu Reeves dreams of being Batman: this is how he thinks he could play it

During the premiere of ‘DC League of Superpets’ in Los Angeles, Keanu Reeves expressed in an interview with ‘Extra’ his love for the DC superhero and how grateful he feels for having been able to lend his voice in this animated film.

“I love Batman, as a character, in the comics, in the movies. So getting the opportunity to voice Batman was incredible.”

This excitement for his work in ‘DC League of Superpets’ caused him to be questioned if he would ever consider donning the iconic dark knight’s black suit for a live-action movie, and his response showed that he has long wanted to play Batman.

“It has always been a dream.”

However, Keanu was quick to point out that by now the Gotham City vigilante in live-action movies has an owner.

“[Robert] Pattinson is already Batman now and he’s doing great.”

Robert Pattinson debuted as Batman on the big screen in March 2022 with the Matt Reeves film, and in addition to Keanu’s praise, his performance also drew applause from critics and many fans.

However, the fact that Pattinson is Batman at the moment does not mean that Keanu has already buried his dream by truly donning the superhero costume and interpreting it in front of the cameras.

The actor revealed that perhaps in the future there will be a possibility to do so and stressed that an opportunity to play him would be in case they need a different Batman.

“Maybe when they need a bigger Batman.”

Currently, Keanu Reeves is 57 years old, so it makes sense that he believes that the most likely opportunity to play Batman is in an aged version of the superhero.

On the big screen, Batman has been personified mainly by actors in their thirties, with Ben Affleck being the oldest to bring him to life: at 42, he put on the suit for the first time for the filming of the movie ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’.

At the moment, Reeves enjoys having been able to be Batman in his animated version of ‘DC League of Superpets’

“I had the opportunity to interpret it. I had a small part in this movie, a brief cameo but despite that, being part of a project with [Dwayne] Johnson and Kevin Hart is great and I got to be Batman. It was fun”.