Keanu Reeves prepares documentary series on Formula 1 for Disney +

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves is working on a documentary series about Formula 1 for Disney+, reported Variety magazine.

The project, whose title has not yet been revealed, will consist of four parts and Reeves will be its presenter.

The documentary series will focus on F1 CEO Ross Brawn, who in 2009 bought the Honda team, renamed it Brawn GP and, with drivers Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello, made it the first team in history to win the Constructors’ and Drivers’ World Championships in the same year of his debut.

Later, in November 2009, the team was acquired by Mercedes-Benz and renamed Mercedes GP.

According to the outlet, Reeves has already been conducting some interviews. It is believed that former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo, Button, Barrichello and Brawn himself will appear in the documentary.

The Canadian actor, who is known to be a great fan of motorcycles, was present in early July at the British Grand Prix. “We want to tell that incredible remarkable story [de Brawn GP]”He assured a journalist at the time. “There is a lot to talk about,” he added.

“The world of Formula 1 was just extraordinary. I mean, it’s always extraordinary, but in that year with Brawn GP I think something really special happened,” he stressed.

At the moment there is no confirmed release date but it is likely to be available for the fall of 2023.