Katy Perry shoots in Capri for Dolce & Gabbana under the direction of Paolo Sorrentino. Photo and video

The Californian singer Katy Perry is the protagonist of the spot of the Dolce & Gabbana “Devotion” line, filming of which is currently underway in Capri, directed by Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino. Among the locations chosen for the advertising video, the sea of ​​Capri and its characteristic coves. In one of the scenes, Katy Perry arrives by speedboat at the island’s marina. The production is using dozens of extras in the shooting, including many boys and girls from Capri, who frame the spot. Tags:



