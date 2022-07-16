Juarez vs Queretaro LIVE

The basemen of the Liga BBVA MX, the White Roosters of Querétarovisit this Friday the FC Juarez Braves in the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadiuma customs that historically is complicated for the Queretaro squad.

In the short history between both squads, the white roosters They have visited the Juarenses’ house four times. The record marks, two defeats for Querétaro, a draw and a victory in the “San Benito”. The match of the Day 3 of the Opening Tournament 2022 It will be the fifth visit of the Roosters.

Emiliano Velázquez, a 28-year-old Uruguayan soccer player, a new reinforcement for the Braves, was presented on Tuesday along with

Carlos Salcedo

and he knows that getting a victory at home will be important for the Bravos project to consolidate in this tournament.

“Friday will be the letter of introduction and I hope it will be full so that it will be a great day. My way of being, competing, my idea is to help the team to conquer everything. We have a beautiful opportunity and we must try to take advantage of it. Help from where I have to so that Juarez is great and can conquer whatever it is “declared the Uruguayan soccer player.

Arriving at Bravos, after the previous semester, in which the fronterizos were the last place in the general table and also in the ratio, means an important challenge in Velázquez’s career, who has experience in the Uruguayan, Spanish, Portuguese leagues. and Brazilian.

“The project convinced me. They told me it was going to be a great year, with many games and that was what convinced me. My goal is to leave Juárez as high as possible. They started very well and we need to continue with that.”Emiliano Velázquez pointed out.

The Bravos de Juárez have a ‘charrúa touch’

The Bravos are located in fourth place in the general classification and for Velázquez, having a squad with several players from Uruguay is important, so that they adapt more quickly to the Liga BBVA MX style of play.

“Having compatriots here is easier for adaptation. As for the competition with the defenders who are playing, I know them well. But internal competition is going to favor us all”the Bravos defender finished.