Juancho Hernangómez blocks Antekounmpo… in fiction

Two basketball movies coincide on the platforms. The comparison is unavoidable. From the outset, we will say that neither of them will ascend to the Olympus of the genre. none of them is Hossiers: more than idolsthe magnificent 1986 feature film in which a superb –as always– Gene Hackman gave life to coach Norman Dale, who manages to raise a middling team to the altars of college basketball. hossiers is the most common yardstick when we talk about movies about the sport of the basket, and neither Claw neither Overcoming: The Antetokounmpo Family Story they are up to par. But, having said this, we will add that both “let themselves be seen”, as the long-awaited film critic would say Carlos Pumaresalthough one more than another.

In Claw (Netflix), directed by Jeremiah Zagar and featuring none other than Lebron James as executive producer, Adam Sandler plays a basketball scout named Stanley Sugerman, whom his club, the Philadelphia 76ers, entrust the task of finding the new white blackbird of basketball beyond the common places, that is, the European universities and the great European clubs. After many laps around the globe, he ends up on a street court in an unrecognizable Palma de Mallorca. It is there where the diamond in the rough is found, Bo Cruz, to whom he gives life Juancho HernangomezSpanish player of the NBAwho swells to put blocks wherever he goes (in fact, there are those who have joked with the fact that he puts more in the film than he has put this season in the North American league).





Stanley Sugerman will polish Bo Cruz with the Rocky method, climbing hills and stairs, and with a clinic quick basketball basics. There are times when everything will be lost, but it is already known that hope is the last thing that is lost. This entire section of the film, the one dedicated to the formation of the Spanish pearl, is the most interesting of a feature film that has punch, rhythm and presents some scenes that we know are choreographed but that are very believable.

Along with its cloying touch of the house brand (Disney +), the main flaw of Overcoming: The Antetokounmpo Family Story It is precisely the lack of emotion that the basketball scenes convey. We assume that he is telling the story of some players in training, and that then they were not as good as they are since they became professional, but even starting from that base we see nothing in his movie actions that catches our attention as basketball spectators, so Imagine what a true specialist in the field would say.





In this case, the story begins Nigeria in 1990, where two young parents are forced to leave a baby to embark on a new and uncertain path in Europe. After going through istanbulend in Athens, where the family is growing in the most absolute illegality. The Antetokounmpos are all street vendors of those who have to pick up glasses and other objects quickly, so the police show up. It is clear that Giannis, named best player in the NBA twice, has a very precarious childhood and adolescence: he sleeps with his three brothers on the same mattress and shares basketball shoes with one of his brothers because the family economy does not allow for more. It is his mother who believes in him the most at the beginning, although his father also has a revelation and, at times, stands as a kind of Richard Williams.

In any case, the family never stops believing. The religious faith of the Antetokounmpos is perfectly reflected in the film: “God does not make mistakes,” we hear his mother say. “God has taken care of us,” Giannis says before the draf ceremony that will change his life, an act during which we see the Antetokounmpos pray for their future and obtain fruit for their prayers. In that election, a film with little more value than a tabletop telefilm is stopped.

The end of the story is known by basketball fans. Not only Giannis triumphed in a big way. Your brothers Thanassis, Costas Y Alex they are also extraordinary professional basketball players.

spanish winks

By the way, there is a Spanish presence in both feature films. In Clawin addition to Juancho and of Palma de Mallorcawe see the Spanish coach, Willy Hernangomez or retired ÑBA stars like Calderon either Philip Reyes. Already in general, the cameos (Luka Doncić, Dirk Nowitzky, Julius Ervin and many others) are another attraction of the film.