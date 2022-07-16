Juan Soto mocks Will Smith after walking

In the 2021 season of the MLB, Will Smith he struck out Juan Soto and threw him a kiss. Time after John Soto he hit a home run and kissed him back, since then their confrontations have not ceased to be epic. Through the game on Friday, July 15, 2022 between the Washigton Nationals and the Atlanta Braves, Juan Soto went to bat in the top of the ninth with two outs, two runners on base and the score 8 for 4 up The Braves .

Will Smith never entered Soto’s strike zone, but sent him 4 consecutive pitches outside the zone until he walked him. It all started when John Soto He saw the fourth ball go by and kept looking at Smith, even when he stopped halfway to take off his protectors, something that caused some anger from Smith and he couldn’t keep quiet.

John Soto He didn’t stop watching Will Smith until he got to the bag, once the Dominican arrived he mimed the Braves pitcher that he was crying, while he was being removed from the game. Soto is 2-5 with a home run and 3 RBIs in 9 plate appearances against Smith.

Sometimes Juan Soto can get to ya. 🤬😂 pic.twitter.com/uCZ7TURza9 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) July 16, 2022

