Joseph Quinn reveals the character of Johnny Depp who inspired Eddie Munson in ‘Stranger Things’

One of the characters that attracted the most attention in the fourth season of stranger things it was Eddie Munson, interpreted by the British Joseph Quinn. Although his origin is inspired by the true story of Damien Echols, who was charged with the death penalty for a triple homicidealso has a special touch of Johnny Depp.

the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean left a mark on the 29-year-old actor, who confessed that he is follower of one of his most important roles, precisely in the Disney franchise. In this way, Quinn took elements of Jack Sparrow to get into the story.

“I love Captain Jack Sparrow. I think it’s a brilliant performance by Johnny Depp and I’ve stolen little bits that I think I put on Eddie”, he told Tudum.

Since Eddie is a lover of heavy metal one of the requirements in the casting carried out by the Duffer brothers was know how to play the guitar -something that Joseph learned as a child- since one of the most remembered scenes was when the song was created ‘Master of Puppets’of Metallica, for which he confessed rehearse like crazy at three in the morningsince the script for the last two chapters was given to him shortly before filming began.

However, he received help of Tye Trujillo, son of one of the members of the historic groupjust as he draws the demobats to make way for Vecna.

Fan makes Joseph Quinn cry

In the middle of the Showmasters Comic Con, a follower who lived with the actor -after signing autographs for him as well as for people in the audience- took the microphone to thank you for brightening up your weekendsomething that touched Quinn Until tears.

“I believe that we’re all really connected to eddie, for one reason or anotherwhether it’s his taste in music or he’s a stranger, as you mentioned. You were very nice to me and my guide dog yesterday despite how they treated youWe are very grateful,” he said. The video of the moment circulates through social networks.