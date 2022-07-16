Johnny Depp thrills fans by showing off a new look at a concert

Johnny Depp is finally starting to re-assimilate to the normal life, at least as normal as life can be when you’re an award-winning actor just out of one of the libel lawsuits highest profile in living memory.

the star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ has been spending a lot of time in the UK since the trial ended, that she found her ex-partner, AmberHeard, guilty of defaming him in an editorial I wrote for the Washington Post.

However, Depp has now left England and is traveling through Europe, his most recent destination being Switzerland.

Change your look again

After a concert in Montreux on Friday, the actor turned singer was photographed waving to fans from his tour bus, while also showing off a striking new look.

This new look was in line with the way Depp previously dressed, with the American seen with several silver necklaces.

In the meantime, her naturally tousled hair seemed a shade lighter that in recent weeks, while his glasses were completed with tinted circular frames.

His plaid shirt was open at the neck, though only to reveal a black t-shirt, however, as Depp moved to the front of the bus to greet his fans, we could see a lot of doll accessories to complete the set.

After a short while, Depp left the tour bus, this time having added a pretty Attractive Fedora Hat, red, before moving to another place in Switzerland.

Johnny Depp is working on a new album

In his new career as a musician, Depp is known to be working alongside some of the biggest names in the industry, and his latest project is a 13-track album performed alongside his friend, Jeff Beck.

Having been a longtime fan of Beck’s in his youth, Depp is now thrilled to be working alongside the legendary guitarist, with the album due for release in the coming months.