Johnny Depp releases rock and blues album with Jeff Beck – La Jornada de San Luis

New York. Fresh off his highly publicized and controversial libel suit in court, American actor Johnny Depp tried to show that his creative career was back on track on Friday, releasing an album alongside veteran English rock and blues guitarist Jeff Beck.

The 13-track album called “18”, in which Depp sings and plays guitar, mainly features covers of songs by other artists and has so far been criticized by critics in the field.

This record is unlikely to feature prominently in the repertoire of Beck, a 78-year-old former member of Britain’s celebrated The Yardbirds.

The album includes performances of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and John Lennon’s “Isolation,” as well as the American Velvet Underground classic “Venus In Furs.”

The inclusion of a song focused on sadomasochism may seem strange to some, given that the highly publicized trial he faced was centered on alleged domestic abuse between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actress best known for her role in “Aquaman.”

The album also includes two songs written by the 59-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star: “This is a song for Miss Hedy Lamarr” and “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade.”

“Erased by the same world that made her a star/Without beauty, caught in its web,” Depp sings about Lamarr, the Austrian actress who secluded herself in the last years of her life until her death in 2000 in the United States, to the 85 years.

Depp and Beck met in 2016, gaining confidence as they debated “about cars and guitars” before the latter said he began to appreciate “Depp’s serious songwriting skills and ear for music.”

They had started working on this album in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the United States.

It’s far from Depp’s first foray into music: the actor has recorded and toured for more than a decade with the Hollywood Vampires, a supergroup that began with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry (Aerosmith).

Beck is currently on tour in Europe, with Depp as a special guest.

This spring, Depp was awarded $15 million in damages in the defamation lawsuit against Heard, who in turn was due $2 million.

The jury in the case found that Heard, 36, defamed Depp by describing herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in a 2018 op-ed published in the daily. The Washington Post, although he did not identify the actor directly by name.

Depp maintained that he suffered damage to his reputation after that publication.