Johnny Depp releases album and starts tour after winning trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp / Courtesy

Johnny Depp has decided to bet on the musical environment after winning the publicized trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, as he has released a rock album with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck at the same time as starting a tour of Europe.

The record material that goes on sale this Friday is called “18” and is basically made up of versions of rock classics.

The album contains famous songs, including John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’, Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’ and the Velvet Underground’s ‘Venus in Furs’.

In addition to including original songs such as ‘This is a song for miss Hedy Lamarr’, in which the protagonist of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga pays tribute to the Hollywood movie star.

In the single, Depp seems to continue to reflect bitterly on the human condition, saying that he no longer believes in his peers and describes Lamarr as a woman “erased by the same world that made her a star.”

As will be remembered, Depp and Heard said everything during the six weeks that their trial lasted, which from the first day became a television show. Finally, the jury indicated that Johnny should receive 10 million dollars in compensation, while Heard only received 2 million.

For her part, the Aquaman actress who appeared during the trial as a victim of spousal violence, has confessed her intentions to continue refuting this decision of the law, despite the fact that her first appeal was recently dismissed.