Johnny Depp released a song dedicated to Amber Heard and her legal defeat

The legendary American actor has composed a song for his ex-wife, also an actress AmberHeard, having strong lyrical hints towards all the controversy experienced recently.

Johnny Depp released this July 15 the musical album he recorded with the British musician JeffBeck, which includes a song that he composed dedicated to his ex-wife Amber Heard, based on all the controversy that they have experienced around their legal conflict that has recently proved the actor right.

In accordance with “The Sunday Times” Johnny Depp composed the songs “This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr” Y “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade” and that one of them refers to Amber Heard. What does the song say?

And according to the newspaper new york post the lyrics “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade” written by the interpreter of the iconic Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean, could be dedicated to the actress Aquaman, Well, apparently it narrates a little of what he experienced when facing her during the so-called “trial of the year”, which easily became one of the most mediatic celebrity trials in all of modern history.

“I think you’ve said enough for one night”, “you’re sitting there, like a seven year old itchy dog”, “if I had a penny, it wouldn’t reach your hand”, are some of the lyrics of the song dedicated to Heard.

The album is titled “18” and has a total of 13 songs, the songs composed by Johnny Depp are the only two originals on the album and the extra material is made up of covers by bands like “The Beach Boys”, “The Velvet Underground” Y “Killing Jokes”, Which is why it lends more excitement to this album knowing that Johnny individually handled the two new songs on the album.